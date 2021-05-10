L.A. County expected to hit COVID-19 herd immunity by end of July

Los Angeles County could reach herd immunity from the coronavirus among adults and the oldest teenagers by mid- to late July, public health officials said Monday.

Herd immunity, sometimes referred to as community immunity, occurs when enough people have been inoculated or have obtained natural immunity to protect the larger population against the virus.

Experts had previously expressed concern that waning demand for the COVID-19 vaccines and uneven vaccination rates could make it hard to reach that goal.

With about 400,000 shots administered weekly, the county has about 2 million first doses to go before 80% of all residents 16 and older will have received at least one shot, Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer said in a news briefing Monday.

Advertisement

“At the rate we’re going, we expect that we can reach this level somewhere in mid- to late July, and that assumes that we continue to have at least have 400,000 people vaccinated each week that will include both first doses that people need, as well as their second doses,” Ferrer said.

More than 3 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, Ferrer said, and 84% of those have received their second dose on time (7% received their second doses late and 9% have not received their second dose).

“The focus from here on in for us is to make it as easy as possible for eligible residents to get vaccinated,” Ferrer said.

The prediction comes amid growing signs COVID-19 is fading in California. The state recorded its lowest hospitalization rate since the first few weeks of the pandemic, according to data reviewed by The Times.

The numbers come just months after the fall and winter surge left hospitals across Southern California overwhelmed with patients and caused a spike in deaths.

But over the last three months, COVID-19 has receded rapidly across the region, allowing a massive reopening of the economy and the hope for a return to some kind of normality by the summer.

California is now close to the bottom of the nation when it comes to coronavirus case rates over the past week. Los Angeles and San Francisco counties last week progressed into the least-restrictive tier of California’s color-coded closure system.

Advertisement

Officials in some parts of the Bay Area said they could soon reach herd immunity soon as well.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UC San Francisco, said he thought the Bay Area region would experience some form of herd immunity first — perhaps by mid-June or early July — followed by urban and suburban Southern California sometime later and with agricultural California coming after that.

But that’s all contingent on vaccine rates remaining steady and not declining more steeply than they have recently.

There are now more than 750 sites offering vaccinations in Los Angeles County, including pharmacies, clinics, community sites and hospitals. Many are concentrated in areas with lower levels of community health, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, Ferrer said.

Advertisement

“We want to make it super easy to get a vaccine if you live in these communities,” she said, noting that mobile vaccination teams are also working to reach people with limited mobility or other barriers.