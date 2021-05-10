Mother’s Day shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 3 wounded in Hollywood

Two gunmen opened fire at a Mother’s Day party in Hollywood late Sunday, killing one man and sending at least three others to the hospital, police said.

Officers on patrol responded to the sound of gunshots at a gathering in the 6100 block of West Afton Place, near Sunset Gower Studios, around 10:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokeswoman for the department.

They arrived to find an “unruly crowd” had spilled onto the street, she said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A detective at the scene told Fox11 News that two men had approached the gathering on foot and fired into the residence and that one of the victims may have fired back.

Advertisement

Lomeli said the suspected shooters — both men — were still at large. She could not confirm their relationship to the party or the victims.

Those who were shot were men in their 30s and 50s, according to a desk officer at the LAPD’s Operations Center.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said two other people were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, including an illness.

“It was a bad, bad night,” Humphrey said.

The coroner’s van leaves the scene of a shooting in Hollywood Sunday night that left one dead and three injured. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed stunned attendees standing in the street as caution tape encircled the area. One woman wailed into the arms of another.

Police Capt. Brian Bixler said a motive in the shooting was not known and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“We would really like to know exactly what transpired here,” he said. “There was a lot of people, so we know somebody saw something.”

Advertisement

As of 8 a.m. Monday, several streets in the area were still closed as officers investigated the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.