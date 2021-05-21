Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Authorities respond to shooting in Malibu

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Authorities were responding Friday evening to a shooting in Malibu.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Alejandra Parra said officials received a report of a shooting in the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 4:30 p.m.

Parra could not provide more details on where the shooting occurred. ABC-TV Channel 7 initially identified the location as possibly a luxury rehabilitation facility called Rise in Malibu, but Ron Finnerman, the owner of the facility, told The Times that the report was incorrect and that the shooting occurred several houses down the street.

“Nothing happened at our facility,” Finnerman said. “We’re just as shocked as everyone else.”

Parra said officials found one gunshot victim but did not give the extent of the person’s injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

