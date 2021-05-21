‘A very lucky man’: Hiker rescued after 5 days in rugged area of Angeles National Forest

George Null was in surprisingly good condition for someone who’d been lost in the wilderness for five days.

Besides a few scratches and a gnawing hunger, the 58-year-old hiker had no serious injuries after being rescued from Bear Creek Canyon in the Angeles National Forest by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday afternoon. He’d spent roughly 120 hours in the remote area with few supplies, withstanding overnight temperatures in the upper 30s.

“He was in fantastic shape considering what he’d gone through,” said Sgt. John Gilbert of the sheriff’s Crescenta Valley station.

When Null set out Saturday morning, he’d intended to trek around Mount Waterman — an off-limits area scarred by last year’s Bobcat fire. He packed light for what was supposed to be a day hike, bringing just a little food and water and wearing shorts. But at some point, he apparently got disoriented, straying far from where he wanted to go, Gilbert said.

It wasn’t like Null, a veteran hiker and Eagle Scout, not to return when he said he would. So when there was no sign of him that night, his family called for help, fearing he was injured, Gilbert said.

Rescue teams from across Southern California began fanning out in the area where Null told his girlfriend he’d be, Gilbert said. The search continued nonstop for about 29 hours, but there was still no sign of the missing man. Each morning, fresh teams would set out early to start the search anew.

“As time goes on, it does become more dire, and we get more concerned,” Gilbert said.

A lucky break came Wednesday. An aerial team dispatched by the Sheriff’s Department spotted Null standing in the middle of a creek waving his arms. A photo posted by the law enforcement agency shows a dirty but smiling Null and a deputy flashing “rock on” hand gestures.

UPDATE! Missing Person was #FOUND earlier today. He spent 5 days lost in a remote area of the Angeles Forest. He is happy to be safe and airlifted by #LASD Air Rescue 5 after massive search effort. @SEBLASD @MontroseSAR pic.twitter.com/H1sIddMV4f — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 20, 2021

Given the circumstances, “he’s a very lucky man,” said John Clearwater, spokesman for the Angeles National Forest.

Null isn’t the only hiker to have gotten lost in the area recently. His multi-day rescue marks the third since March — an unusually high number, according to Gilbert.

Last month, a Palmdale resident was airlifted to safety in the same general area after spending an inhospitable night in the elements.

The area was scarred last September by the Bobcat fire, which , annihilated trails and signs and likely reduced some landmarks that might have stood out to piles of ash.

“Between the trail being completely obliterated and signs not being there or maybe even pointing in the wrong direction, it’s extremely easy to to lose your way,” Gilbert said.

It’s not only dangerous, it’s against the law. The U.S. Fire Service has closed the area until April of next year to allow it to heal following the burn and to protect the public, Clearwater said.

Entering a fire closure zone is a misdemeanor crime that can result in up to six months in jail and up to a $10,000 fine, according to forest officials.

Clearwater said it’s possible that Null could face penalties but said no one’s been prosecuted for that offense. Forest officials don’t want to deter people from calling for help if they need it, he said.

“But we may have to reach that point [of prosecution], particularly if we see willful disregard,” Clearwater said.

“It’s a balancing act,” he added. “We want to encourage people to enjoy the outdoor recreation experience. At the same time, we want them to do it safely, and we want to protect the resources of the forest.”