Photos: The Getty Center reopens to visitors for the first time in more than a year

The sprawling Getty Center museum campus in Brentwood will reopen at limited capacity today.

`We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the iconic Getty Center, one of Los Angeles’ most visited cultural destinations,’' said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum.

To meet COVID-19 restrictions, free advance reservations will be required, with a limited number of spots being offered each day. Some galleries that are too small to allow for social distancing will remain closed, and one-way pathways will be established in galleries and gardens.

First visitors in more than a year

The first visitors to The Getty Center in over a year depart the tram and make their way to the galleries, courtyard and gardens (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Snapshot

Visitors take in a new show titled, “Photo Flux: Unshuttering LA,” as The Getty Center reopened to the public for the first time in over a year. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Conway takes a picture in The Getty Gardens. A thousand tickets were made available to visitors and were all sold out. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

One-way routes

Visitors take in the new show titled, “Artists as Collectors.” The Getty Center had specific one-way routes and other measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A visitor is framed by a portion of The Getty Center on the first day the museum reopened to the public in over a year. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

City view

A visitor walks down a lonely stretch of The Getty Center overlooking the Southland. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Checking in

Bill Mitchell, right, takes a selfie with friends Ron and Malta Tasoff, while visiting The Getty Center. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Visitors walk past a piece by Aristide Maillol entitled, “Air,” on the first day The Getty Center reopened to the public in over a year. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A walk in the garden

Jennifer Conway walks in the Central Garden at The Getty Center. Conway is studying horticulture and botany at UCLA. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

On further reflection

A thousand tickets were made available as visitors returned to The Getty Center in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Parting shot

A visitor takes a picture next to the Cactus Gardens while visiting The Getty Center. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

