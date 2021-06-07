Earthquake: 4.1 quake reported near Brawley, Calif.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon at 2:08 p.m. Pacific time 11 miles from Brawley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 20 miles from Imperial, 24 miles from El Centro, 32 miles from Calexico and 43 miles from Coachella.

In the past 10 days, there have been 35 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This article was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.