Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

What will a reopened L.A. County look like? More freedom but also coronavirus tests and rules

The San Pedro Senior High cheerleading squad shakes pompoms on campus
The San Pedro Senior High cheerleading squad was present for the opening day of the vaccination clinic May 24.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Los Angeles County is eagerly awaiting a full reopening June 15. But despite the excitement, it won’t be a complete return to a pre-pandemic normal.

Here are five things to expect as L.A. County fully reopens.

There may be a higher risk for outbreaks for unvaccinated people

California officials have signaled they’ll end mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people June 15. But there’s also an expectation that unvaccinated people may violate rules that generally instruct them to continue wearing masks.

If they start shedding their masks in close contact with other unvaccinated people, and vaccination rates are not high enough to interrupt outbreaks from occurring, it’s possible more unvaccinated people will be at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

Advertisement

World & Nation

Free shots and beer: Biden ‘pulling out all the stops’ to get Americans vaccinated

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

World & Nation

Free shots and beer: Biden ‘pulling out all the stops’ to get Americans vaccinated

Free beer is the latest incentive endorsed by the White House to persuade Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Getting a coronavirus test will become even more important for the unvaccinated

“As we begin intermingling more with people outside our households, testing is really one of the best ways to stop outbreaks before they start,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “This will be an essential part of our strategy, especially after June 15.”

Ferrer recommends getting tested in the following situations:

• When anyone comes down with signs or symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. (It’s extraordinarily rare for a fully vaccinated person to come down with symptoms of COVID-19 — only 0.03% of 3.3 million L.A. County residents who had been fully vaccinated as of May 7 later tested positive for the coronavirus. Only 0.002% were hospitalized.)
• Unvaccinated people who discover they’ve been in close contact with someone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19.
• Unvaccinated people who have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

“So if you are unvaccinated and you spent time indoors around a lot of people not wearing masks, get tested — whether you’ve had symptoms or not,” Ferrer said. “You don’t want to be the person spreading this infection onward to others.”

People who test positive need to isolate themselves so they don’t infect other people, and should mask up when they’ve completed the isolation period and leave their home. People can get tested by their healthcare provider; coronavirus testing sites listed on L.A. County’s websites offer tests for free.

California

Growing consensus that masks can come off as vaccine is vanquishing COVID-19

REDONDO BEACH, CA - APRIL 27: People walk along the boardwalk on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers (Associated Press). (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Growing consensus that masks can come off as vaccine is vanquishing COVID-19

Increasing evidence about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and California’s low case rates convince experts it’s safe to stop wearing masks.

More Coverage

Production of another vaccine could begin in weeks

Officials will require workers to mask up indoors if not everyone in a room is vaccinated

Under a proposal recommended by the state Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board on Thursday, California is set to lift mask requirements June 15 for workers in situations where everyone in a room is fully vaccinated and doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertisement

But if even one unvaccinated worker, or a guest for whom the employer doesn’t have vaccination records, enters, then every employee in the room will still have to mask up, according to the proposal, drafted by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA.

The plan also proposes that, until July 31, all employees in indoor settings or outdoor events of 10,000 or more people must continue to either physically distance from others or be given the option to wear respirators — like an N95 respirator — for voluntary use.

California

Rural Northern California is falling behind in vaccinations, and COVID-19 cases are rising

REDDING, CA - OCT. 24, 2020. Protesters hold an open mic event for people against coronavirus restrictions and vaccines, held at Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Redding is a conservative stronghold and home to the Bethel Church and its affiliated School of Supernatural Ministry. Members of the church and school have fueled a major coronavirus outbreak in Redding, with nearly 300 cases reported, Critics blame the church for Shasta County falling back to a more restrictive state tier. One church leader said masks don't work against spreading the virus. Bethel weilds infuence in the city, where members make up 10% of the population. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Rural Northern California is falling behind in vaccinations, and COVID-19 cases are rising

Northern counties -- including Tehama and Lassen -- have low vaccination rates and the state’s highest rate of infection.

More Coverage

Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters, scientists say

Certain settings, like schools, camps and hospitals, will have stricter requirements

Officials will still have special requirements for settings like schools, day camps, daycare, hospitals, healthcare facilities and high-risk congregate settings. And masking, distancing and infection control measures will still be required in those settings, Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Science

Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters, scientists say

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo, Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University's Hope Clinic in Decatur, Ga. As of June 2021, scientists have found clues that the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Science

Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters, scientists say

The world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines may offer lasting protection that diminishes the need for frequent booster shots, scientists say.

Some businesses may decide to keep masking requirements

It’s possible that some businesses will require customers to wear masks even though the state and county will no longer require them.

L.A. County next week will post a list of best practices that will help businesses to make plans.

World & Nation

Germany, Greece kick off EU’s new COVID-19 vaccination travel certificates

A woman enjoys the sun at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Friday, May 14, 2021. Greece launched its tourism season Friday amid a competitive scramble across the Mediterranean to lure vacationers emerging from lockdowns. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

World & Nation

Germany, Greece kick off EU’s new COVID-19 vaccination travel certificates

Germany, Greece and five other European Union nations have introduced a COVID-19 vaccination certificate system on the eve of summer tourist season.

Advertisement

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement