San Diego woman, 57, killed in street-racing crash in Chula Vista

A woman killed Saturday in Chula Vista when her car was struck by a driver who was reportedly street racing was identified Monday as Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo, 57.

Villalobos Romo was driving on Third Avenue with her two grandchildren in the back seat when the crash occurred about 6 p.m., according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

Villalobos Romo had driven into the intersection with L Street when another driver — who witnesses said was racing on Third Avenue — ran a red light and smashed into her Nissan Altima.

Villalobos Romo, who lived in San Diego, died in the wreckage. Her grandchildren, 7 and 10, were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Chula Vista police and the medical examiner’s office.

The other driver, who was in a 2010 Ford Mustang, was arrested in connection with the crash and hospitalized. An update on his condition was not available Monday.

Police were searching for a second car involved in the street race, a 2014 or newer white Subaru WRX. Anyone with information about the car or the crash is asked to call (619) 409-3817.

Hernandez writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.