Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Aiden Leos road rage killing suspects face charges: ‘Could’ve happened to any one of us’

District Attorney Todd Spitzer, holds up a photograph as he speaks during a press conference to update the Aiden Leos case
SANTA ANA, CA - JUNE 07: District Attorney Todd Spitzer, holds up a photograph as he speaks during a press conference to update the Aiden Leos case on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Santa Ana, CA. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa on Sunday. 6-year-old Aiden Leos was shot to death on the 55 Freeway in Orange last month in what officials have called a road rage incident. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Hayley Smith
Share

The two suspects in the road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway last month are expected to be arraigned Tuesday, but the exact charges they face remain unclear.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said a decision would be made by 10 a.m. on what charges would be filed.

“We are reviewing the evidence, and we’re looking at every single legal theory in conjunction with that evidence,” he said.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa, more than two weeks after Aiden was fatally shot while riding in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s car. The boy was struck by a bullet in an apparent act of road rage on the Orange County freeway, authorities said.

Advertisement

California

Gun recovered, new details emerge in apparent road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Wynne Lee, 23, left and Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa on Sunday afternoon.

California

Gun recovered, new details emerge in apparent road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Investigators are revealing how they found the suspects in the killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, which left the Orange County community shocked.

More Coverage

What we know about suspects and the shooting

Photograph of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on his memorial service program
Photograph of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on his memorial service program.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

On the morning of May 21, Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, told motorist Reyes Valdivia that she and her son were in the carpool lane when another car cut her off as she started switching lanes to exit.

She made an obscene gesture toward the people inside the other car and continued trying to get off the freeway.

Officials think the driver of the car that cut off Cloonan then maneuvered the vehicle behind her car and one of the people inside fired a gun at her car.

A bullet entered Cloonan’s car from the rear, striking her son through his back.

She pulled over and took the bleeding boy into her arms until paramedics arrived. Doctors could not save him.

“It could’ve happened to any one of us,” Spitzer said while holding up a photograph of Aiden. “We all drive the freeways of Southern California. We’ve all gotten upset at other motorists, other motorists have gotten upset at us. I’ve thrown some gestures about myself. But it’s never come to a situation of violence and certainly not in my realm or your realm, to the loss of a life.”

Advertisement

Louis Shapiro, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, said Spitzer is more likely to file a second-degree murder charge, for which requires the prosecution to demonstrate to a jury that the shooter “acted deliberately with conscious disregard for human life.”

Authorities believe Lee was driving that day and Eriz fired the shot that killed Aiden. Neither of the suspects nor their attorneys could be reached for comment.

California

Photos: Remembering 6-year-old Aiden Leos, killed in alleged road rage shooting

YORBA LINDA, CA - JUNE 5, 2021: Family members walk behind pallbearers carrying the casket of 6-year-old Aiden Leos after a funeral service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda on June 5, 2021 in Yorba Linda, California. Aiden was tragically killed while riding in his mom's car when someone fired a gun at the car on the 55 freeway in what is being called a road rage incident.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Photos: Remembering 6-year-old Aiden Leos, killed in alleged road rage shooting

Aiden Leos was fatally shot while riding in his mother’s car on the 55 in Orange. Two people have been arrested in the alleged road rage incident.

Shapiro said it would be difficult to prove first-degree murder because the shooting does not appear to have been premeditated.

Advertisement

California Highway Patrol officials said Monday they had recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Surveillance, investigation and tips all played a part in identifying Eriz and Lee, officials said.

The process began shortly after the shooting with investigators circulating an image of a white vehicle said to belong to the suspects.

In the weeks that followed, officials received hundreds of calls and emails, they said. A reward funded by family members, donations, county officials and local businesses climbed to $500,000.

Advertisement

Calling it an “intensive manhunt,” CHP Border Division Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said several agencies, including the Highway Patrol, the Orange County D.A.’s office and other law enforcement officials and leadership in Orange County and Southern California helped with the case.

“Never in my 25-year career have I witnessed those components work together so strongly to solve a crime as I have during this investigation,” he said.

CaliforniaOrange County
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement