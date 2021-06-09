2 killed in Palmdale hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash possibly involving street racing left two dead in Palmdale early Wednesday.

Investigators are searching for the driver of a black Dodge Challenger, which rear-ended a Toyota Corolla around 12:30 a.m. on Rancho Vista Boulevard near 11th Street West next to the Antelope Valley Mall.

The Toyota spun out of control and hit a nearby light pole, catching fire, said Lt. Al Barajas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station.

Video of the scene shows the Toyota engulfed in flames.

The two people inside — a man and a woman — were declared dead at the scene. They were not identified by authorities.

“They were burned pretty bad,” Barajas said.

The driver left his Challenger behind, possibly driving away in another vehicle.

Street racing was likely at play in the crash, Barajas said.

Anyone with information can contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at (661) 272-2400.