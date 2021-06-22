Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Small plane crashes near Big Bear airport with 2 onboard

2 people are serioysly hurt after a small plane crashed in Big Bear.
(KTLA TV)
By Lila Seidman
Share

A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed near the Big Bear City Airport, then caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The pilot of the small Piper PA-28 was trying to land just before 1:30 p.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

It wasn’t immediately clear how severely the people onboard were injured. KNBC-TV Channel 4 reported the plane’s occupants were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bystanders pulled two people from the plane and they were flown to trauma centers, the Associated Press reported

Advertisement

Additional details were not immediately available. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement