Driver breaches LAX airfield, briefly closing runways

Runways at the Los Angeles International Airport were suddenly closed Thursday evening after a driver broke through a fence and drove onto the airfield.

About 6 p.m., a man drove through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility and continued onto the airfield, according to a statement from the airport’s police.

“The driver was detained by airport police and an investigation is ongoing,” it said. “There are no injuries.”

The pursuit briefly closed the southern runways, the airport wrote on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m. It said one has since reopened and the other will reopen shortly.