Woman killed when SUV crashes into her home during police pursuit

Police investigate the scene where an SUV crashed into a home
One person was killed when an SUV crashed into a Crenshaw home during a police pursuit early Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A woman was killed and a man seriously injured when an SUV crashed into their Crenshaw home during a police chase early Saturday.

Los Angeles police were pursuing the driver for reckless driving, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the department.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into the home near 39th Street and Buckingham Road around 1:20 a.m., she said.

One resident, a woman in her 80s, was killed, and a second individual, a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Cervantes said.

A suspect injured in the crash was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment, she said.

No other details were immediately available.

One person died after suspect crashes into house during police pursuit in Los Angeles.
LAPD Sgt. Brodie Seagrave presents a flower pot to a grieving family member of the deceased.

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

