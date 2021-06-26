Woman killed when SUV crashes into her home during police pursuit
A woman was killed and a man seriously injured when an SUV crashed into their Crenshaw home during a police chase early Saturday.
Los Angeles police were pursuing the driver for reckless driving, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the department.
The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into the home near 39th Street and Buckingham Road around 1:20 a.m., she said.
One resident, a woman in her 80s, was killed, and a second individual, a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Cervantes said.
A suspect injured in the crash was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment, she said.
No other details were immediately available.
