Delta variant dominates California coronavirus cases; rapid spread alarms officials

The rise of the highly contagious Delta variant is causing increases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California and prompting concern about new spread of the illness in unvaccinated communities.

While those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are believed to have high levels of protection against the variant, more people who have not been vaccinated are getting sick, data show.

Here is a breakdown of what we know and where the Delta variant might be going in California and beyond.

The spread

Nationwide:



California: New data released by the California Department of Public Health show 35.6% of coronavirus variants analyzed in June have been identified as the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. That's a dramatic increase from May, when it accounted for just 5.6% of analyzed coronavirus cases in California and was the state's fourth most identified variant. Delta is now more widespread than the previous dominant strain, Alpha, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and accounted for 34.3% of analyzed coronavirus cases in June. Alpha was the state's most dominant strain in April and May, outpacing the California variant, now known as Epsilon, which currently occurs in less than 2% of analyzed cases. Delta is now the dominant variant in California.



L.A. County: Los Angeles County started seeing upticks of Delta cases in early April. In May, the county had fewer than 20 identified Delta cases a week, but by June, there were 60 to 80. For the week that ended June 19, Delta made up nearly 50% of all cases analyzed in L.A. County; four weeks earlier, it accounted for less than 5%. Delta has been identified in 245 coronavirus cases so far in L.A. County, with early clusters identified in Palmdale and Lancaster. Fourteen cases of the Delta variant occurred among residents of a single household.



Hospitalizations: The number of Californians hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 915 on June 12 — the lowest it has been since the state began tracking cases. But since then, hospitalizations have been creeping back up. On Saturday, there were 1,097 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, a 20% increase. COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County hit a record low of 212 on June 12. But Saturday, there were 284 hospitalized patients — a 34% increase, though far below the peak of 8,098 hospitalized patients during the worst days of the pandemic.



Deaths: L.A. County's data show that if you're fully vaccinated, you're at very little risk of becoming seriously ill or dying. Countywide, 99.8% of people who have died from COVID-19 since December were not vaccinated.



L.A. County’s data show that if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re at very little risk of becoming seriously ill or dying. Countywide, 99.8% of people who have died from COVID-19 since December were not vaccinated. Community spread: Coronavirus case and hospitalization rates are worsening for Los Angeles County’s Black residents. Between mid-May and mid-June, the COVID-19 case rate over a two-week-period rose 18% among Black residents but declined 4% for Latino residents, 6% for white residents and 25% for Asian American residents. And the hospitalization rate for Black residents — who are less likely than other racial and ethnic groups to be vaccinated — grew by 11% while declining for Asian American residents by 12%, Latino residents by 29% and white residents by 37%.

Vaccinations

In Los Angeles County, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated. But some 4 million of the county’s 10 million residents have not had a single dose of vaccine. That includes 1.3 million children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the shots.



San Francisco has 68% of its population fully vaccinated, and Santa Clara — Northern California’s most populous county — stands at 66%.

Mask wearing