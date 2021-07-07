Illegal fireworks found inside California ice cream truck

An ice cream truck in Pittsburg, Calif., was carrying more than just frozen treats.

After a tip from a parent, police say they found a stash of M-1000 fireworks and other firecrackers in the truck Friday.

“Oh no! The Ice Cream Man. Say it isn’t so!” the Pittsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The owner of the truck was issued a citation, according to the post.

The red and yellow truck featured images of Spider-Man, Tweety, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic and other cartoon characters, with “Ice Cream For All” emblazoned in capital letters, according to photos posted by the Northern California police department on Facebook.

The truck was available for “birthday parties, church socials, company picnics, family reunions, team parties, fundraisers,” lettering on its side said. “Reserve an ice cream truck and make your next event special!”

An M-1000 detonates in a single loud blast. It can cause “severe damage to face, arms and body” if used incorrectly, according to a fact sheet on illegal explosives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Over the July 4 weekend, the Pittsburg police worked a fireworks detail with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, confiscating drugs, a gun and additional fireworks.