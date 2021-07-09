Advertisement
Share
California

Full coverage: Eric Garcetti is tapped to be U.S. ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a press conference in June.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has led the city during a period of booming development, a worsening homelessness crisis and a devastating pandemic, is President Biden’s nominee to become ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would become the first L.A. mayor to voluntarily leave office before the end of his term in more than a century.
Advertisement