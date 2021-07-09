Full coverage: Eric Garcetti is tapped to be U.S. ambassador to India
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has led the city during a period of booming development, a worsening homelessness crisis and a devastating pandemic, is President Biden’s nominee to become ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would become the first L.A. mayor to voluntarily leave office before the end of his term in more than a century.
The L.A. City Council can appoint an interim mayor or call a special election. The council president would serve as acting mayor in the meantime.
It’s unlikely the next mayor of Los Angeles will be any better than the last one at working the governmental machinery of this wayward city.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti isn’t directly addressing the India ambassador reports, but when asked about what would qualify him for the post, he said being an elected official involves “daily diplomacy.”
Does governing a city as unwieldy as Los Angeles make Garcetti the perfect candidate for ambassador to India?
Homelessness has worsened, housing is unaffordable, and we’re saddled with the 2028 Olympics. Eric Garcetti’s record in L.A. isn’t good.
