Podcast: Next U.S. ambassador to India might be L.A.'s mayor. Huh?

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is political royalty in the City of Angels. His father was a former district attorney. Eric Garcetti won his last election with over 80% of the vote. There were even rumors he would run for president in 2020. Now, there is speculation that the Biden administration will tap Garcetti as the U.S. ambassador to India. And people from Kolkata to Calexico are saying ... huh? Him?

Today, we speak to L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez, who says Garcetti’s ambition might actually make him good for the position, and to former City Council candidate Dinesh Lakhanpal, who’s open to the idea, if a bit skeptical.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez, and Indian-American businessman and former City Council candidate Dinesh Lakhanpal

More reading:

Garcetti likely to be named ambassador to India, source says

Column: If Garcetti leaves early for India ambassador post, how will he be remembered?

Letters to the Editor: Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India? Talk about failing up

Listen to more episodes of The Times here