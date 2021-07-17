Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. County sees another sharp rise in coronavirus cases as mask rules set to take effect

A man wearing a mask indoors sweeps a floor.
Peter Hawks, an apprentice tatooer, sweeps inside Three Kings Tattoo on Friday in Highland Park. Starting Saturday night, residents will again be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Los Angeles County recorded more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases Friday, another major jump, as a mandatory mask restriction for inside public places takes effect Saturday night.

Over the last week, L.A. County has reported an average of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day — a tally that, though merely a fraction of the sky-high counts seen during previous surges, is still six times as high as what the county was seeing in mid-June.

Daily case numbers have jumped: 1,537 new cases were reported Thursday, and 1,902 more were added Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also doubled over that same time period, from 223 on June 15 to 462 on Thursday. More than 8,000 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized countywide during the darkest days of the winter wave.

Advertisement

Requiring masks for all, officials said, provides even more protection to those who are vaccinated while simultaneously ensuring that unvaccinated people can no longer skirt indoor face covering requirements.

Each infection prevented, experts say, is one less chance for the coronavirus to mutate in potentially dangerous ways — as happened with the Delta variant.

Under the county’s order, effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public settings, such as theaters, stores, gyms, offices and workplaces, and in restaurants when not eating and drinking. Those exempted include children younger than 2.

Public indoor spaces will be affected, such as theaters, stores, public venues and shopping malls. The mask rules will essentially revert to what they were before the county lifted them for the June 15 reopening. At that time, some retailers dropped their mask rules.

The order will continue to allow operations of indoor restaurant dining, but it requires people to keep their masks on while they order and while they’re waiting for food.

Though cases and hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide, officials say new infections and hospital admissions overwhelmingly involve unvaccinated people. In fact, more than 97% of patients entering hospitals nationwide with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walensky said local policymakers might consider additional masking measures “if you have areas of low vaccination and high case rates,” at least until a community’s vaccination rates improve.

About 52% of L.A. County residents are fully vaccinated, and roughly 60% have gotten at least one shot. But given the region’s enormous population, that still leaves millions vulnerable.

California
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement