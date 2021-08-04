Three dead, two seriously injured in street racing crash in Burbank, police say
Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a fiery three-car crash in Burbank early Wednesday morning that investigators believed stemmed from street racing.
The three who died, who were traveling in a Volkswagen sedan, were not involved in the street racing, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. Video footage of the scene showed a car sheared nearly in half.
At around 12:15 a.m. near Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Volkswagen was broadsided by two cars that appeared to be racing while making a left turn, Brimway said.
The driver and two passengers in the Volkswagen were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.
The driver of one of the other cars, a Kia, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Police Department. Two people in the third car, a Mercedes Benz, were unharmed, Brimway said. None of the cars’ occupants were identified.
“It is frustrating and difficult to see something like this,” Brimway said. “This is a tragedy that could have been avoided.”
No one has been arrested or cited, and Burbank police are investigating the crash.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.