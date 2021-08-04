Three dead, two seriously injured in street racing crash in Burbank, police say

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a fiery three-car crash in Burbank early Wednesday morning that investigators believed stemmed from street racing.

The three who died, who were traveling in a Volkswagen sedan, were not involved in the street racing, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. Video footage of the scene showed a car sheared nearly in half.

At around 12:15 a.m. near Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Volkswagen was broadsided by two cars that appeared to be racing while making a left turn, Brimway said.

The driver and two passengers in the Volkswagen were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the other cars, a Kia, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Police Department. Two people in the third car, a Mercedes Benz, were unharmed, Brimway said. None of the cars’ occupants were identified.

“It is frustrating and difficult to see something like this,” Brimway said. “This is a tragedy that could have been avoided.”

No one has been arrested or cited, and Burbank police are investigating the crash.