Five people injured after they were hit by a car in Hollywood Hills
Five pedestrians were injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills Sunday night, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The collision happened near 7080 West Mulholland Drive and was reported at about 9 p.m., according to the fire department. Two people — a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl — were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition as of about 9:40 p.m.
The three other people had minor injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital by an ambulance, LAFD said.
