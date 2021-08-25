Advertisement
California

South fire burns at least 300 acres, threatens structures in San Bernardino County

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters in San Bernardino County were battling a brush fire north of Rialto on Wednesday afternoon.

The South fire is burning near Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which responded to the blaze along with San Bernardino County and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters.

The fire has burned more than 300 acres and was 0% contained, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Flames are threatening structures and infrastructure, county firefighters said. More than 100 firefighters and “numerous air assets” are on scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has ordered all residents in areas north of Lytle Creek Ranger Station on Lytle Creek Road to shelter in place.

Evacuation orders are in place for all residents of Lytle Creek Road south of the ranger station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of Interstate 15 and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Evacuation warnings are in place for areas north of Glen Helen Parkway, east of the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road, and west of I-15, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Video from several Southern California news stations’ helicopters appeared to show at least one structure on fire, but officials have not yet confirmed any losses.

“Winds are presenting a challenge to fire containment,” officials said.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department could not immediately be reached for an update.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

