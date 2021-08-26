Advertisement
California

One person wounded in shooting at Culver City mall; suspect at large

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A shooting at a Culver City mall left one person wounded Thursday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at Westfield Culver City, formerly known as Fox Hills Mall, according to a watch commander with the Culver City Police Department.

The victim was shot in the leg, the watch commander said.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody, he said, adding that the situation was not an active shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

