One person wounded in shooting at Culver City mall; suspect at large
A shooting at a Culver City mall left one person wounded Thursday night, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at Westfield Culver City, formerly known as Fox Hills Mall, according to a watch commander with the Culver City Police Department.
The victim was shot in the leg, the watch commander said.
Officers do not have a suspect in custody, he said, adding that the situation was not an active shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
