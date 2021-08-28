CHP officers shoot armed woman on freeway in Glendale

California Highway Patrol officers shot an armed woman on the southbound 2 Freeway in Glendale early Saturday after commanding her to drop the weapon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle blocking traffic and a woman standing outside the car brandishing a weapon where the southbound 2 meets the eastbound 134, CHP Public Information Officer Christian Baldonado said.

The woman fell onto the 134 Freeway after being shot and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Two officers are believed to have opened fire, Baldonado said, after giving the woman “multiple commands” to drop her weapon. Baldonado could not confirm what type of weapon the woman carried.

The incident forced the partial closure of the 2 and 134 freeways. They are expected to reopen within the next two hours.