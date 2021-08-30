L.A. County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lynwood

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Lynwood, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near 112th and Lorraine streets, said Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz, a spokesman for the department.

The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital, Ortiz said.

No suspects were in custody.

Advertisement

Ortiz said further information, including the hospitalized deputy’s condition and what led to the shooting, was not available.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told The Times that the deputy had responded to a robbery call and was shot upon arrival. The officer was conscious and able to speak.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.