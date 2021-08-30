Advertisement
L.A. County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lynwood

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Lynwood, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near 112th and Lorraine streets, said Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz, a spokesman for the department.

The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital, Ortiz said.

No suspects were in custody.

Ortiz said further information, including the hospitalized deputy’s condition and what led to the shooting, was not available.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told The Times that the deputy had responded to a robbery call and was shot upon arrival. The officer was conscious and able to speak.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

