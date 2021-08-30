Officials to close all California national forests, according to report

All of California’s national forests will be closed beginning at noon Tuesday.

The closures will last two weeks and are aimed at keeping firefighters and the public safer as wildfires continue to tear through hundreds of thousands of acres across the Golden State, according to an internal message sent by California regional forester Jennifer Eberlien and obtained by the Sacramento Bee on Monday.

Eberlien oversees 18 national forests in California as well as state and private forestry programs in Hawaii and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Anyone caught on Forest Service land, including campgrounds, hiking trails and recreation sites, faces a fine of up to $5,000, the Bee reported.

Forest Service officials have not yet publicly announced the full closure of California’s national forests.

Monday’s announcement comes weeks after the Forest Service closed nine national forests in Northern California.