Advertisement
Share
California

As Caldor fire rages, beloved Echo Lake hideaway hangs in the balance

The Chalet at Echo Lake
(Anita Chabria/Los Angeles Times)
By Anita ChabriaStaff Writer 
Share
ECHO LAKE, Calif. — 

Few places are more beloved or secret on the road to Tahoe than Echo Lake. A dirt turnout off the highway takes the intrepid and the in-the-know though a winding forest path that drops down to a pristine Alpine hideaway anchored by a dock and a general store.

For generations, the Chalet — as the store is known — has served as the hub of a tightknit community that has owned cabins here for more than a century.

The cabins are seldom sold and cannot be rented. Most are accessed only by boat, with the Chalet running a water taxi for visitors and hikers. There is no electricity for most, and no running water, yet the lucky few who have access to the cabins speak in reverential terms of their wilderness splendor.

On Monday night, fire tore through the area. With flames leaping across the crowns of pine trees, the inferno became so intense that firefighters had to pull out, according to Caldor fire spokesman Dave Lauchner.

Advertisement

MEYER, CA, USA - AUGUST 30: Fire crews worked all night to stop the Caldor Fireâs spread after it spotted across US Highway 89 in the early evening, California, United States on August 30, 2021. An El Dorado County Fire engine crew assigned to structure protection in Christmas Valley near Meyers worked diligently to save two homes on Santa Claus Rd. Fire crews worked all day Monday to control spot fires and keep the Caldor Fire from advancing into the resort city of South Lake Tahoe. As the afternoon progressed the fire activity along US Highway 50 increased and moved past Lower Echo Lake southwest of South Lake Tahoe. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

California

Caldor fire reaches Lake Tahoe Basin, threatening thousands of homes as residents flee

An army of firefighters is trying to extinguish spot fires and protect cabins as the Caldor fire enters the Lake Tahoe Basin, closing in on 33,000 homes.

By Tuesday morning, trees were still aflame and a flank of the fire was moving largely unchecked into Desolation Wilderness as scores of firefighters fought to protect structures, including the nearby city camp for Berkeley.

But there were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can’t be accessed by road.

It was left to two men to save Echo: Loren Sperber and Josh Birnbaum.

Both men grew up here and can name the owners of nearly every cabin. Sperber is an off-duty fire captain. Birnbaum is a retired fire captain from Santa Cruz. Both worked at the Chalet as kids.

Two nights ago they came in alone and took a boat out to the cabins, defending them with all that they had — shovels, rakes, saws.

STRAWBERRY, CA - AUGUST 28: A spot fires burns on the ridge behind the historic Strawberry Lodge as firefighters continue to tackle the Caldor fire as it creeping closer to South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Strawberry, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

The Caldor fire is moving in on Strawberry. Can its historic lodge be saved?

The raging Caldor fire was within striking distance of the historic lodge tucked along Highway 50 on Saturday.

So far, Sperber said Tuesday afternoon, none of the cabins ringing the lake had been lost. The fire was still threatening them however.

Advertisement

The men were headed back out Tuesday, dirty, weary and determined.

“We’ve seen a lot more intense and threatening situations,” said Sperber of his time as a firefighter. “But having this be the most special place to many of us makes it unreal.”

Birnbaum shook his head. “Surreal,” he said, looking out on the water, its surface shrouded in smoke.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Anita Chabria

Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement