A GOP governor would radically upend California. Here are 12 key issues at stake

Pictures of six candidates running against Gavin Newsom in the recall election
Candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election include, clockwise from top left: businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Caitlyn Jenner, conservative radio host Larry Elder, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kevin Paffrath.
By Times staff
California has long seen itself as a progressive leader on government policy — from the environment and immigration to criminal justice reform, workplace protections and regulation.

Not all of California’s innovations have worked. But many have become a model for the nation and sparked partisan battles. California became the center of the resistance to President Trump’s policies, filing scores of lawsuits to block his efforts at deregulation and other matters.

SAN LEANDRO, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Governor Gavin Newsom speaks ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally against the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election at the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in San Leandro, CA. The recall election, which will be held on September 14, 2021, asks voters to respond two questions: whether Newsom, a Democrat, should be recalled from the Office of Governor, and who would succeed Newsom should he be recalled. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Newsom stakes his future on one simple argument: Fear a GOP governor

With his governorship beset by wildfires, homelessness and virus transmission, Newsom seeks to reframe the election as a vote on Republicans.

California’s approach goes back decades.

But if voters recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and replace him with a conservative Republican, so much could be upended. From taxation and environmental regulations to strict COVID-19 protocols, the GOP candidates vow major changes.

Such a shift would come at a pivotal moment for the state, as it tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic while struggling with rising crime and the devastating effects of climate change: fires, rising sea levels and drought.

Here is a rundown of what the GOP field says about the big issues facing California as well as some analysis of what their positions would mean to California.

The issues

Law enforcement and policing

Criminal justice reform and crime victims

Coronavirus regulations and protections

Vaccine mandates

Taxes

Abortion

Housing

Unemployment system

Education, schools and COVID-19

Eviction protections

Drought

Energy policy

The California recall election: What happens between now and Sept. 14

This is what voters need to know about the Sept. 14 recall election.
