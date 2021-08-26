Advertisement
Your guide to the 2021 recall election in California

Voters will decide in California’s Sept. 14 recall election whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office or be removed. There are just two questions on the ballot: Should Newsom be recalled from office? And, if he is recalled, who among the 46 candidates on the ballot should take his place? As the governor and those who hope to replace him make their cases, here’s what you need to know:

Here’s how to make sure your vote is counted

When the deadlines are, how to track your ballot, where your closest voting center is, and more.

What’s on the ballot/How voting works?

For the second question, who can I write in?

For the second question, who can I write in?

How does the recall work?

How does the recall work?

Candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election include, clockwise from top left: businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Caitlyn Jenner, billboard model Angelyne, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and Larry Elder, nationally syndicated conservative radio host.

What happens before election day

Recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board

The Times endorses selectively. Recommendation for this recall election includes information for both questions on the ballot.

Opinion

Editorial: For the love of California, don’t sit out this recall election

Meet the recall candidates

Candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election include, clockwise from top left: Larry Elder, businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and Caitlyn Jenner.

How Trump-hating California got a slate of recall candidates who supported Trump

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 - -California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with Latino leaders to vote no on the recall at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. Governor Newsom met with volunteers who were working the phone banks calling voters to vote against the recall at the restaurant. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, California, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo and other dignitaries were on hand to support the governor. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

GOP recall candidates vow to roll back Newsom mask, vaccine rules. But can they?

FILE — In this July 12, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks during his show, in Burbank, Calif. Alexandra Datig, Elder's former fiancee said Thursday, Aug. 19 that Elder, a candidate for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election, once displayed a gun to her during a heated argument in 2015. Elder said he never brandished a gun at anyone. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee reports alleged 2015 gun incident to LAPD

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - AUGUST 24, 2021 - Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, who is running for governor of California, greets supporters at the Warner Center Marriott in Woodland Hills on August 10, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Larry Elder’s outspoken conservative radio rhetoric is under scrutiny in recall election

Candidates for the California recall governor race are from left: Kevin Faulconer, John Cox and Kevin Kiley.

Cox served with subpoena, Elder blasted for remarks on women at California recall debate

Larry Elder and his ex-fiancee Alexandra Datig

Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee emerges as leading critic, with gun allegation, other claims

FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him. Elder is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Larry Elder’s recall campaign targets a new opponent: the press

FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder was not on the list of candidates released Saturday in the recall election that could end the term of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Gov. Newsom says recall candidate Larry Elder will roll back California laws

The issues driving the recall

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 - -California Gov. Gavin Newsom makes a statement against his recall while meeting with Latino leaders at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. Governor Newsom met with volunteers who were working the phone banks calling voters to vote against the recall at the restaurant. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, California, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo and other dignitaries were on hand to support the governor. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Newsom says abortion is on the line in recall. But rolling back rights wouldn’t be easy

California's unemployment agency problems could be a key issue in the Sept. 14 recall election.

Newsom’s other COVID-19 recall vulnerability: California’s broken unemployment system

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento on Feb. 27.

California homicide rise becomes recall rallying cry, but experts question Newsom’s role

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the homeless

Newsom, in recall fight, says it’s ‘not acceptable’ for homeless to camp on streets

Voters react

Some of the names on the second question of the California recall ballot.

‘A crazy way to run a state’: Democrats feel helpless on recall ballot’s second question

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Manny's on August 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his "Say No" to recall campaign as he prepares to face a recall election on September 14. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom’s big problem in the recall election? Likability

Tracking the money in the recall

California

Track the millions funding the campaign to recall California’s governor

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 - -California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with Latino leaders to vote no on the recall at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. Governor Newsom met with volunteers who were working the phone banks calling voters to vote against the recall at the restaurant. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, California, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo and other dignitaries were on hand to support the governor. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Big donors helping Newsom fight California recall also have a big wish list in Sacramento

Our columnists weigh in

FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder was not on the list of candidates released Saturday in the recall election that could end the term of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Smith: Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned

Kevin Faulconer, Left, Larry Elder, right Elder- AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Opinion

Goldberg: Why I didn’t vote for any of the candidates in California’s joke of a recall election

FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him. Elder is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Opinion

Guerrero: If Larry Elder is elected, life will get harder for Black and Latino Californians

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 - -California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets Frida Carrillo, 4, and her father Franky, and thanks them for working the phone banks against the governor's recall at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and other Latino dignitaries were on hand to support the governor. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Arellano: Sorry, Democrats — Latino anger toward Republicans isn’t enough to save Newsom’s political hide

