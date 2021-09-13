Police search for attacker after people are stabbed in Mid-City, including a female jogger

After two people were stabbed and others were menaced by a man with a knife in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area, police are searching for the man they say is responsible for the attacks.

Police responded around 9:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD officials said. When authorities arrived, they found a female jogger who had been stabbed in the upper torso.

She told police a man had been yelling at her, and when she stopped running to address him, he attacked her with a knife before running away.

“She had stopped and took off her headphones, trying to understand what the suspect was yelling at her, when the suspect stabbed her,” an LAPD news release said.

Advertisement

Moments later, the department received another call of a man “challenging people with a knife,” the release said.

Then, at 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a second stabbing victim at a bus stop at Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, the department said. The victim, who was not identified, was bleeding from the face when authorities arrived.

In each incident, the suspect was described as a man wearing a baggy dark-purple shirt and baggy gray cargo shorts. The man is about 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with additional information about any of the incidents is asked to call detectives at the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213) 922-8235.