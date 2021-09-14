Skateboarder killed in Tarzana hit-and-run

A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Tarzana early Tuesday and authorities are asking for help identifying the driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the skateboarder, described as a woman in her early 30s, was traveling on Tampa Avenue south of Oxnard Street around 12:30 a.m. when she was struck by a silver four-door sedan.

The driver fled south on Tampa “without stopping, identifying themselves or attempting to render aid,” officials said.

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed scattered debris and personal belongings in the street near where the victim lay. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Officer J. Chaves.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of her family, officials said.

The vehicle that struck the woman is believed to be a 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon. Its front end was damaged in the crash, authorities said.

The collision follows another hit-and-run tragedy in Los Angeles this week, in which a mother was struck and killed while holding her 3-year-old son as she crossed a street in Playa Del Ray.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the LAPD.