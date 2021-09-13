Mother killed while holding 3-year-old son in Playa del Rey hit-and-run

A mother was struck and killed by a vehicle while cradling her 3-year-old son as the two crossed a street in Playa del Rey over the weekend, and authorities are now searching for driver who fled the scene.

The woman, identified by the coroner’s office as Wendy Galdamez Palma, 33, had just finished a day at the beach with her family and was crossing Vista Del Mar, holding her child, to get to her car around 11 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The driver of a dark-colored Toyota 4-Runner struck Galdamez Palma and sped away, LAPD Officer J. Chaves said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

In a GoFundMe page set up by her cousin Jennifer Vera, Galdamez Palma is described as loving, funny and selfless. She was married with two sons, ages 3 and 4.

“Her last motherly instinct was to sacrifice her life to save her 3-year-old son,” Vera wrote.

A makeshift memorial at the crash site near Dockweiler State Beach has already been adorned with flowers and candles, according to video from KTLA-TV.

Vera said the family is praying for justice and peace.

“Due to this senseless act of a heartless stranger, Wendy’s children will grow up without their beloved mother,” she said.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.