Suspect arrested in mother’s hit-and-run death in Playa del Rey

A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a mother who cradled her 3-year-old son as she crossed a street in Playa del Rey over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department said late Wednesday.

Darwin Dantzler, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

He was released from custody at 2:34 p.m. — about three hours after his arrest — after posting $50,000 bail, inmate records show.

The incident happened about 10:35 p.m. Saturday as the 33-year-old mother crossed Vista del Mar while carrying her son, police said.

The family had just finished a day at the beach and she was returning to her car, officials said.

A dark Chevrolet Equinox struck the mother, later identified as Wendy Galdamez Palma by the L.A. County coroner’s office, and fled, police said.

Galdamez Palma was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up by her cousin Jennifer Vera.

Galdamez Palma was described as loving, funny and selfless. She was married with two sons, ages 3 and 4.

“Her last motherly instinct was to sacrifice her life to save her 3-year-old son,” Vera wrote.