Advertisement
Share
California

Two of Newsom’s children test positive for coronavirus

By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
Share

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four children have tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office announced Friday.

In a statement, Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the two children, who attend private school, had positive tests on Thursday.

Newsom, his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their two other children have tested negative, Mellon said.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” Mellon said in a statement.

Advertisement

Newsom’s children are all under 12 and not eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine under CDC guidelines. Both Newsom and his wife are vaccinated.

This summer, Newsom and his wife pulled two of their children out of a day camp after learning that the camp administrators did not require kids to wear masks.

Last year, all six members of the Newsom family were under quarantine after learning that three children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the coronavirus. One of Newsom’s children also was forced to quarantine after being exposed to a classmate at a Sacramento private school who had tested positive.

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement