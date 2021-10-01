Advertisement
California

Woman shot in standoff with L.A. police; mom and child hospitalized, source says

By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
A woman was hospitalized Friday night after a standoff with police in South Los Angeles ended with gunfire, police said. A source said a child was also hospitalized.

Officers were called at 6:52 p.m. to the 200 block of West 52nd Street for a report of a violent female with mental illness, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman barricaded herself inside a building, Im said. Officers eventually entered and at least one officer opened fire.

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, he said.

Im said he could not confirm that a child was also hurt.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the presence of a child and said the woman was the child’s mother.

The mother cut her child, prompting an officer to open fire to prevent her from doing further harm, according to the source.

The law enforcement source described the incident as a child custody dispute.

Both the mother and child have been hospitalized, according to the source.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

