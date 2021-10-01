Woman shot in standoff with L.A. police; mom and child hospitalized, source says

A woman was hospitalized Friday night after a standoff with police in South Los Angeles ended with gunfire, police said. A source said a child was also hospitalized.

Officers were called at 6:52 p.m. to the 200 block of West 52nd Street for a report of a violent female with mental illness, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman barricaded herself inside a building, Im said. Officers eventually entered and at least one officer opened fire.

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, he said.

Im said he could not confirm that a child was also hurt.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the presence of a child and said the woman was the child’s mother.

The mother cut her child, prompting an officer to open fire to prevent her from doing further harm, according to the source.

The law enforcement source described the incident as a child custody dispute.

Both the mother and child have been hospitalized, according to the source.