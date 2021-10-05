Woman hospitalized after Simi Valley officer-involved shooting
A woman has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley, authorities confirmed Tuesday night.
Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to Yosemite and Los Angeles avenues for a report of a female armed with a knife, said Cmdr. Steve Shorts, a spokesman for the Simi Valley Police Department.
At some point, officers engaged the female, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Shorts said.
She was transported to a local trauma center, he said.
Further information about the incident was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
