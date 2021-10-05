Advertisement
Woman hospitalized after Simi Valley officer-involved shooting

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A woman has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley, authorities confirmed Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to Yosemite and Los Angeles avenues for a report of a female armed with a knife, said Cmdr. Steve Shorts, a spokesman for the Simi Valley Police Department.

At some point, officers engaged the female, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Shorts said.

She was transported to a local trauma center, he said.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

