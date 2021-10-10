Advertisement
California

Gunman kills woman on Metro train in Hollywood; suspect remains at large

The Hollywood and Vine Metro Rail station
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a fellow Metro Rail passenger and then fled the Hollywood and Vine station, shown here last year, onto Hollywood Boulevard.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 
Police were searching Sunday morning for a gunman who shot and killed a fellow passenger on a predawn Metro train in Hollywood.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 5 a.m. as the Red Line train was stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told police officers that the gunman had been pacing the train in an agitated manner as it moved between stations and got into an argument with a woman seated near him in the car, the release said.

After the train pulled into the station, the man shot the woman and then “exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction,” police said.

Fellow passengers performed CPR before police arrived, according to City News Service, but the victim, who was not identified, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

The suspect was described as a Latino man in a blue jacket, blue shorts, a dark hat and surgical mask.

There are cameras on Metro train cars and platforms, said Rick Jager, a Metro spokesman.

“All that video will be given to LAPD to aid their investigation,” Jager said.

The station was closed for more than three hours to allow crime scene technicians and homicide investigators to gather evidence, Jager said.

LAPD asked that anyone with information contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.

Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, and institutions, including USC, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

