Gunman kills woman on Metro train in Hollywood; suspect remains at large

Police were searching Sunday morning for a gunman who shot and killed a fellow passenger on a predawn Metro train in Hollywood.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 5 a.m. as the Red Line train was stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told police officers that the gunman had been pacing the train in an agitated manner as it moved between stations and got into an argument with a woman seated near him in the car, the release said.

After the train pulled into the station, the man shot the woman and then “exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction,” police said.

Fellow passengers performed CPR before police arrived, according to City News Service, but the victim, who was not identified, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

The suspect was described as a Latino man in a blue jacket, blue shorts, a dark hat and surgical mask.

There are cameras on Metro train cars and platforms, said Rick Jager, a Metro spokesman.

“All that video will be given to LAPD to aid their investigation,” Jager said.

The station was closed for more than three hours to allow crime scene technicians and homicide investigators to gather evidence, Jager said.

LAPD asked that anyone with information contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.

