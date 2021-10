Visitors were once again taking to the water a week after an oil spill caused beach closures. While cleanup continued near Huntington Beach Pier, both city and state beaches reopened on Oct. 11.

Destiny Corrales, left, and Hania Albarran, right, play in the surf at Huntington Beach on Oct. 11. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Surfers were the first back into the water as beaches reopened on Oct. 11. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

James Heumann and daughter Hope, of Irvine, watch as cleanup crews continue work at Huntington Beach on Oct. 11. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Albarran family, of Phoenix, play in the surf as beaches reopened on Oct. 11. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer stretches as cleanup crews continue their work on Oct. 11 at Huntington Beach. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Anna Heumann runs on the sand as cleanup crews continue to work on Oct. 11 at Huntington Beach. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers walking a dog move through the mist on the morning of Oct. 11. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)