Los Angeles police officer shot near Newton station, rushed to hospital

LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. An LAPD officer was shot early Thursday.
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles Police officer was shot and wounded near the Newton station early Thursday, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting, near South Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, were not immediately clear, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said.

The officer, who was described only as a man, was rushed to a nearby hospital with a wound, Spell said. Information is very preliminary, but the officer was described initially as being in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooter has apparently left the scene. Officials said there are no details about the suspect at this time.

Images near the police station show a pickup truck with visible damage to its windows. Officers have flooded the area and set up a perimeter.

LAPD Officer Lizabeth Lomeli said a man potentially connected with the shooting has been detained.

This report will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

