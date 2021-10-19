L.A. City Council president seeks to suspend Ridley-Thomas following indictment

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez introduced a motion Tuesday to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas days after federal authorities indicted him on federal bribery charges.

The motion, seconded by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, calls for the council to “immediately suspend [Ridley-Thomas] from the office of Councilmember of the 10th district of the Los Angeles City Council.”

Council members will hold a special session on Wednesday to consider the suspension. If it’s approved by the council, Ridley-Thomas would be barred from attending council and committee meetings, executing contracts, using discretionary funds and engaging in constituent services.

The motion comes a day after Ridley-Thomas sent a letter to the council announcing that he would “step back” from participation in City Council meetings and committees.

Martinez’s motion notes that the City Charter allows the council to “suspend any elected officer against whom felony criminal proceedings have been initiated for such crimes.”

“As acknowledged in the letter sent by Councilmember Mark Ridley Thomas, the City Council must be able to ‘conduct its business with minimal distractions,’” Martinez’s motion states. “Council members have a full duty to serve this city and their districts and to make decisions on behalf of the people that elected them into Office. Any action that erodes public trust or calls into question the integrity of the institution requires the Council to act to preserve that trust.”

Her motion also notes that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ridley-Thomas, whose district includes neighborhoods in South L.A. and Mid-City, didn’t attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The council took similar action last year after then-City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested and charged in a sprawling corruption case.