Photos: 101 Freeway closes as crews remove framework around 6th Street Bridge

It’s no Carmageddon, but the closure of the 101 Freeway this weekend through downtown Los Angeles was felt by many.

The closure was needed to allow construction crews to remove framework around the bridge following the installation of cable hangers along the arches over the freeway, which are now fully supported.

Workers are dwarfed by the massive leg beams Saturday under the 6th Street Bridge. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Jesse Burns works on removing massive leg beams Saturday on the 6th Street Bridge. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A view of the 6th Street Bridge from the top as crews remove framework Saturday under the viaduct. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)