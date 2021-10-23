California

Photos: 101 Freeway closes as crews remove framework around 6th Street Bridge

A view of the 6th Street Bridge from the top with the downtown L.A. skyline and clouds in a blue sky are in the distance.
A view of the 6th Street Bridge from the top while crews remove framework underneath the viaduct.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
Share

It’s no Carmageddon, but the closure of the 101 Freeway this weekend through downtown Los Angeles was felt by many.

The closure was needed to allow construction crews to remove framework around the bridge following the installation of cable hangers along the arches over the freeway, which are now fully supported.

Workers are dwarfed by the massive leg beams under the bridge
Workers are dwarfed by the massive leg beams Saturday under the 6th Street Bridge.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Silhouette of a worker removing massive leg beams on a bridge.
Jesse Burns works on removing massive leg beams Saturday on the 6th Street Bridge.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A view of the 6th Street Bridge from the top with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the distance.
A view of the 6th Street Bridge from the top as crews remove framework Saturday under the viaduct.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A crew member in helmet and orange shirt gestures with his gloved hand behind beams
A crew member directs a forklift operator Saturday as massive I-beams are removed under the viaduct at the 6th Street Bridge.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

More photos

California
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

More From the Los Angeles Times