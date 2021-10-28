Remains found in Yucca Valley identified as New Jersey woman missing since summer

Human remains discovered in the Yucca Valley desert earlier this month belong to Lauren “El” Cho, a 30-year-old woman from New Jersey who vanished this summer after walking away from a rental property near Joshua Tree National Park, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death, and toxicology results are pending, the coroner’s division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s officials said in a release they would not comment further until toxicology results were available and new information was discovered.

Cho was last seen June 28 when she walked away from a rental property in Morongo Valley, triggering extensive searches of the area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Following Cho’s disappearance, canines scoured a search area on the ground and aircraft scanned remote mountain terrain from above, but turned up nothing.

Two weeks ago, human remains were recovered in the “rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Cho was reportedly staying with a friend and former boyfriend, Cody Orrell, at their friend’s Airbnb property, where Cho was working as a private chef, according to a website maintained by her friends.

A Facebook page run by Cho’s family described her as “a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver and probably the coolest sister one could hope for.”

Cho’s case was likened to that of Gabby Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend during the summer. Remains found in Wyoming in September were confirmed to belong to Petito. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was being sought in connection with her death when his remains were found in a Florida nature preserve earlier this month.

Petito’s case helped fuel a growing conversation about how missing people of color do not receive the same degree of attention as their white counterparts.

Times staff writer Hayley Smith contributed to this report.