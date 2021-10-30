Advertisement
Two stabbed outside party in downtown L.A.; suspect arrested, police say

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A suspect was arrested after two people were stabbed outside a large party in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, police said.

Officers received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 7th and Spring streets shortly before 2:45 a.m., said Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

When they responded, they found two people had been stabbed, she said. Both were hospitalized.

About 500 people had gathered for a party, but the attack appeared to have happened outside, Eisenman said.

One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing, she said. The suspect’s identity was not released.

