Shooting at home of Gilroy council member leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; suspect arrested

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting this weekend at the home of a Gilroy City Council member that left one teenager dead and three others wounded.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, where a party had been taking place at Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, according to Gilroy city officials. The shooting reportedly occurred after a fight broke out.

Gilroy police responded to the residence and located four people, aged 17 to 19, with gunshot injuries.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, where they remained as of Monday evening. Another wounded victim was treated and released, police said.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon, of Gilroy, was arrested after a SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Church Street.

Calderon was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Police said investigators believe there were at least two shooting suspects.

“I am thankful that my family and I, who live on Las Animas, were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” Armendariz said Saturday in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Armendariz, who was elected in 2020, told the Chronicle that she and her family were cooperating with police but could not share additional details because of the active investigation.