Shooting at Hollywood strip club leaves one hospitalized

A shooting at a Hollywood strip club early Thursday left at least one person hospitalized and authorities searching for the gunmen, police said.

Aerial photos showed a large crowd gathered in front of Crazy Girls strip club on La Brea Avenue near Sunset Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. as police swarmed the area.

Earlier reports indicated that two people had been shot. Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Rosario Cervantez later said only one person, identified only as a man in his 30s, had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, she said.

Cervantez said the shooting followed an altercation at the club. Preliminary information indicates there are two suspects, she said. Neither has been identified.

Witnesses at the time told Fox 11 they heard at least 20 gunshots.

Calls to the club Thursday morning went unanswered.