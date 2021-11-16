Two homeless men lit on fire in attack at Thousand Oaks encampment

Two homeless men suffered minor burns during an attack at a Thousand Oaks encampment Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 4:32 p.m. to the area of Lynn Road and the 101 Freeway where an attack had been reported in an encampment in an open space between the 101 and the Oaks mall, said Sgt. Timothy Lohman, a Thousand Oaks Police Department spokesman.

Investigators learned that the suspect and victims knew one another and identified the suspect as Robert Burn, Lohman said.

His age was not available but the police spokesman said Burn was born in 1987 and is a transient known to move around the Thousand Oaks area.

Burn allegedly entered a tent where he found the two victims, both adult males, and is accused of pouring a flammable liquid on them before lighting them on fire, Lohman said.

Both men had minor burns but did not need further medical treatment, he said. Burn fled and has not been located by authorities.

Burn is a 6-feet-1 white male with brown hair, green eyes and weighs about 200 pounds, Lohman said.