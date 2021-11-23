Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD is increasing patrols at shopping centers after brazen takeover robberies

By Richard Winton
Gregory Yee Christian Martinez
Share

Los Angeles police will step up patrols near retail hubs to prevent group takeover robberies after a break-in at Nordstrom in the Grove shopping center.

“We must ensure the public has a sense of safety,” Police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission, the department’s civilian oversight body. “We are worried that this kind of conduct will be seen as allowable and nothing can be further from the truth.”

In the case of Nordstrom, about 18 to 20 people turned up in four cars, smashed a display window with a sledgehammer and an electric scooter and then stormed into the store, grabbing about $5,000 of merchandise before fleeing.

Officers nearby heard the incident and immediately moved in to apprehend the thieves, who then fled in their vehicles. One of those vehicles was pursued to South Los Angeles, where three of the suspects bailed out of the car and were arrested, Moore said.

Advertisement

Inside the vehicle, police officers found items stolen from the Nordstrom, Moore said.

The robbers caused about $15,000 of damage breaking into the store, he said.

Video from the scene showed a sledgehammer lying below a smashed window alongside a few pieces of clothing and a bicycle.

The chief said he is already talking to the California Highway Patrol about working together to step up efforts against retail gangs after Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an initiative to have the CHP join a statewide push to curtail such crime.

The Nordstrom robbery was one of several high-profile incidents over the last few days.

On Friday, thieves smashed a Louis Vuitton storefront window in San Francisco’s Union Square and ransacked the store. Criminals also targeted about a dozen nearby stores for theft and vandalism, police said, including a Burberry and Hermes store, as well as an eyeglass shop and cannabis dispensaries.

On Saturday night, the raid of a Nordstrom in nearby Walnut Creek was even more audacious: Just before closing time, about 80 people jumped out of a pack of cars, flash-mob style, and swarmed the aisles, many escaping with merchandise. Two employees were assaulted, one of them pepper-sprayed.

And just after midnight Sunday, criminals used a sledgehammer to smash storefront windows at a Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, police said, but patrol cars arrived to scare the thieves off before they could get inside.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement