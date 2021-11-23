Advertisement
Smash and grab thieves break into Nordstrom store at L.A.'s Grove mall

By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
An unknown number of thieves broke into a Nordstrom department store at the Grove mall late Monday, smashing one window.

Rick Caruso, the developer behind the Grove, confirmed there was a break-in at the Nordstrom but no entry was made to the Grove.

“Fortunately they could not enter the Grove and LAPD is pursuing,” he said in a text message.

According to KNBC-TV Channel 4, there was one shattered window at the scene near West 3rd Street and The Grove Drive.

A sledgehammer lay nearby among scattered items of clothing, the station reported.

A KNBC reporter spoke with a man identified as the Grove’s head of security who said no other businesses in the mall were affected by the break-in, which occurred about 10:45 p.m.

The perpetrators fled the scene before police arrived.

Deputy Chief Blake Chow told The Times that a pursuit of the suspects ended in the department’s Southeast Division.

Further information on the incident, such as how many suspects there were, an estimate of damages to the Nordstrom and whether anyone was in custody, was not available late Monday night.

