Advertisement
Share
California

Pilot killed when small plane crashes in Temecula

A small plane crashed in Temecula.
A small plane crashed in Temecula on Tuesday, killing the pilot.
(KTLA)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

The pilot of a small plane died after crashing into an open field Tuesday in Temecula, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near the 32100 block of Everview Terrace, southeast of French Valley Airport, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Zodiac 601XL and only the pilot was on board. Officials could not immediately confirm the pilot’s name, age or point of origin.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, officials said.

Advertisement

No streets were being closed in connection with the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said, but the public has been asked to avoid the area.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement