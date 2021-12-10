Snow falls in California as powerful winter storm gathers strength

Parts of California were getting a taste of winter on Friday as snow piled up in several mountain areas, but the biggest dose is slated to arrive next week in the form of a powerful seasonal storm, officials said.

Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort issued a “fresh snow alert” Friday morning celebrating about 10 inches of new powder, while the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported more than 5 inches in the Tahoe area.

Southern skiers were also rejoicing as about 3 inches of snow had piled up around Big Bear.

The National Weather Service said Angelenos can expect a dry, cool weekend ahead but warned that the incoming winter storm will drop heavy rain, gusty winds and more mountain snow beginning Monday.

A significant storm system is headed toward #SoCal early next week, with heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. Many impacts are likely, details here. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/WZSgRLji37 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 9, 2021

Calling it the “most significant storm of the reason,” officials said precipitation amounts could be two to three times more than October’s atmospheric river, which broke multiple rainfall records across the state.

Forecasts in the L.A. area call for up to 3 inches of rain near the coasts and 5 inches inland. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the mountains, and 45 mph winds could blow.

Effects will likely include travel delays, potential for debris flows in recent burn areas, localized flooding, mud and rock slides on mountain roads, and hazardous winter driving conditions in the mountains around 5,000 feet, the weather service said.

Mike Woffard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said precipitation amounts will be “more than we would normally get” but won’t be enough to bust the drought.

“It’s a nice start, but we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

The U.S. winter outlook issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for a La Niña event this year, which indicates drier than normal conditions. Seasonal forecasts show the likelihood of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in Southern California.

“The forecast of the La Niña is not exactly favorable for long-term drought conditions,” Woffard said.

Researchers recently found that snowpack across California is rapidly diminishing and that winters of low snow — or even no snow — could become a regular occurrence in the state in as little as 35 years.

But for now, at least, residents can enjoy a few days of benign weather and fresh powder, officials said.

Clouds on Friday will give way to sunny skies, and maximum temperatures will rise slightly, landing around the mid-60s in downtown Los Angeles throughout the weekend.