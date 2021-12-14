Van Nuys homeowner shot by robbers during break-in, police say

A man was shot in his home during a reported robbery in Van Nuys on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m., two suspects entered the victim’s home in the 14100 block of Monroe Place in Van Nuys and shot him before fleeing on foot, police said. The suspects are described as men between 20 and 30 years old. No arrests have been made.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and reported stable, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli with the LAPD.

It was unclear if the intruders were planning on robbing the house or targeting the victim. No other information was released.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced that he was setting up a task force to deal with the alarming rise in follow-home robberies. While crime rates remain far below what they were in the 1990s, violent crimes have spiked in Los Angeles in recent years, like in many other urban centers across the country.